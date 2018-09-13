Mychal Kendricks expected to sign with Seahawks

Mychal Kendricks is set to continue his NFL career despite pleading guilty to insider trading charges earlier this month.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign the former Browns linebacker, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The development comes after Kendricks visited with the team Thursday.

Kendricks was released by the Browns on August 29 after he and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud, per U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 6.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced in December. Kendricks also faces the possibility of discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

From @NFLprguy on soon-to-be #Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks, who is awaiting federal sentencing: âThe matter is under review. He is currently permitted to sign and participate in activities including games.â â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2018

Kendricks, 27, allegedly profited just under $1.2 million from July 2014 to March 2015 by using material non-public information from Sonoiki, a banker at a global investment firm. In exchange for the information, Kendricks gave Sonoiki $10,000 and Eagles tickets, per McSwain.

Kendricks played for the Eagles from 2012 to 2017 before signing a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason.