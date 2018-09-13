Adam Gase: Frank Gore isn't with Dolphins 'off of reputation'

Adam Gase had heard the rumblings that Frank Gore wanted to return home. He looked at the tape and weighed the analytics, which said Gore's yards after contact has actually improved in recent season.

There was no questioning Gore's character, of course.

Only five years apart, Gase already held the former All-Pro running back in high regard, dating back to the 2008 season when the Dolphins head coach was an offensive assistant with the 49ers. He just didn't expect Gore to be just as competitive 10 years later at age 35.

Gase, while being interviewed in this week's episode of NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's RapSheet and Friends podcast, said Gore caught him off guard this summer when he lobbied for every rep he could get in both organized team activities and training camp.

"He's a hard guy to keep out of practice," Gase said. "He hasn't practiced in OTAs in I don't know how many years. We went in with that kind of plan. Well, then I'd notice he'd be dressed and ready to go and he'd have his helmet on and I'm like, why is he acting like he's coming out here to practice? He's like, well, I'm doing individuals today, and then he'd sneak in for two plays. ...

"We would legitimately, it was almost like we had to hide his stuff to keep him off the practice field, because he's such a competitor and he wants to show guys that he's a part of this thing."

Gore has long been noted for his humble approach, even if his numbers and career accomplishments warrant otherwise. His 14,087 rushing yards place him fifth on the NFL's all-time list, just 14 yards behind Curtis Martin. Each of the four backs ahead of him, and the next six behind him who've retired are in the Hall of Fame. If Gore finds ends up to Canton, his practice habits will be a reason why.

Gase intimated Gore's impact off the field for the Dolphins will be just as valuable as it is on.

"He's going to be a big-time impact player," Gase said. "He's going to do the things the way that you need to do it. He's a show me type player. He wants the other guys to see, hey, I'm not coming here just off of reputation. I'm really good at this still."

That's why he's always welcomed in Miami.