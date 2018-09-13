DDFP: Week 2 Challenge Flag picks; importance of Joey Bosa

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith before the Week 2 games commence. Money gives Shek a belated birthday gift (6:14). Next the guys talk about Money's Los Angeles Chargers and how they are a Super Bowl contender, but only if Joey Bosa is healthy (19:10). The guys then decide to rile up Eddie Spaghetti over his Giants' "moral victory" attitude, saying they'd be better off if they drafted Sam Darnold (33:05). Lastly, Shek, Handsome Hank and Money give their Red Challenge Flag Picks for the big game for Week 2 (42:31).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: