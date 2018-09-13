Ben Roethlisberger sits out Steelers practice again

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed a second straight day of practice Thursday as he continues to nurse an elbow injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Big Ben suffered "a minor elbow issue" during the team's season-opening draw with the Cleveland Browns. The injury, which Tomlin described as "bumps and bruises associated with the game," isn't expected to keep Roethlisberger out of Sunday's contest.

Although the injury is considered minor, it'll be interesting to see if Roethlisberger gets in some practice time on Friday.

The Le'Veon Bell-depleted Steelers offense struggled to gain traction last week against the Browns, and the Steelers could use at least one practice session with Big Ben ahead of what figures to be a tougher challenge against the Chiefs. Roethlisberger, however, has made a habit out of excelling even when banged up.