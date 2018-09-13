Zay Jones apologizes to Benjamin for mom's tweet

It appears Buffalo Bills players and coaches weren't the only ones frustrated by Sunday's 44-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Earlier this week, the mother of Bills wide receiver Zay Jones implied in a Twitter post that her son had to tell Kelvin Benjamin where to line up during the game. The tweet was later deleted, and on Thursday, Jones, Benjamin and the Bills did everything they could to move on from the comment.

"Me and KB got a great relationship. I love KB," Jones told reporters, per ESPN's Mike Rodak. "I don't have anything against him."

Benjamin told reporters that the two sides are moving on from the whole episode.

"He came over and apologized for it," Benjamin said. "Like other receiver[s] out there, I feel like we [are] good. I feel like as an offense, we all help each other. Not with plays and lining up, but communication."

It's difficult to understate the stillborn nature of the Bills offense in the team's 47-3 loss. Bills quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen combined to only complete 11 of the 33 passes they attempted. Jones was held to three catches for 26 yards and Benajamin's contribution was limited to a single 10-yard reception. The already bad situation was then exacerbated by comments made by Jones' mother.

With the Bills looking to turn things around quickly this week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bills coach Sean McDermott sounds relieved there isn't any tension between his top two receivers.

"I'm proud of the way those two handled it as men," McDermott said. "That's how it should be kept, really. It should start that way and end that way. These guys are young men and they can handle things inside the building. That's what teams do."