Panthers not altering plans despite Hurricane Florence

The Carolina Panthers aren't changing their plans due to Hurricane Florence.

Coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Thursday the Panthers plan to practice in Charlotte on Friday.

Rivera added the team is still monitoring contingencies. If something were to change drastically with Hurricane Florence, the Panthers could leave Friday, but at this point, the plan is to go about their week in the usual fashion.

Keeping normal protocol would entail leaving for Atlanta on Saturday ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Falcons.

The outer wall of the hurricane officially made landfall earlier on Thursday. Hurricane Florence was reduced to a Category 2 with wind gusts of 105 mph. Due to the long duration, slow movement of the storm, Florence is still expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and potential flash flooding to the area, according to the Weather Channel.

