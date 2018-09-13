Move The Sticks: Week 2 preview; Jordan Palmer interview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are joined by Josh Allen & Sam Darnold's QB coach, Jordan Palmer, to preview their games and reveal what his final words of advice will be before they take the field on Sunday (7:19). The guys then pick rookies that they will keep an eye on this weekend, (25:09) before they go game by game and give you a quick look at each matchup (29:59). As always, the Move The Sticks team wraps this Thursday edition by picking the big Week 3 college football games (54:52).

