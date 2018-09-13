Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed lead first-time HOF candidates

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled its list of modern-era nominees for the Class of 2019 on Thursday.

The list includes 91 players and 11 coaches eligible to be selected to next year's class. The list will be whittled down to 25 in November and to 15 finalists in January.

Highlighted on Thursday's list are four first-time candidates: tight end Tony Gonzalez, linebacker London Fletcher, corner Champ Bailey and safety Ed Reed.

This year's compilation includes 47 offensive players, 39 defensive players, and five special teamers.

Here is the full slate of nominees and you can vote for your favorite candidates at www.nfl.com/HOFvote:

QUARTERBACK -- Randall Cunningham, Dave Kreig, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS -- Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers, Corey Dillon, Eddie George, *Edgerrin James, Darryl Johnston, Eric Metcalf (WR/KR/PR), Clinton Portis, Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Chris Warren, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS -- *Isaac Bruce, Gary Clark, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Sterling Sharpe, Rod Smith, Hines Ward

TIGHT END -- Mark Bavaro, Brent Jones, Jay Novacek

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN -- Willie Anderson (T), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), *Steve Hutchinson (G), Mike Kenn (T), Olin Kreutz (C), *Kevin Mawae (C/G), Tom Nalen (C), Chris Samuels (T), Richmond Webb (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN -- La'Roi Glover (DT/NT), Russell Maryland (DT), Leslie O'Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Neil Smith (DE), Bryant Young (DT)

LINEBACKERS -- Carl Banks, Cornelius Bennett, Tedy Bruschi, Seth Joyner, Wilber Marshall, Clay Matthews, Willie McGinest (also DE), Karl Mecklenburg, Sam Mills, Chris Spielman, Takeo Spikes, Darryl Talley, Zach Thomas

DEFENSIVE BACKS -- Eric Allen (CB), Steve Atwater (S), Ronde Barber (CB/S), Bill Bates (S), LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Thomas Everett (S), Rodney Harrison (S), *Ty Law (CB), Albert Lewis (CB), *John Lynch (S), Tim McDonald (S), Dennis Smith (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S)

PUNTERS/KICKER -- Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Sean Landeta (P)

SPECIAL TEAMS -- Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

COACHES -- Don Coryell, Bill Cowher, Tom Flores, Jim Hanifan, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Richie Petitbon, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Dick Vermeil

Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LIII. The finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era finalists, the recently named Senior Finalist, Johnny Robinson, and the Contributor Finalists, Pat Bowlen and Gil Brandt.

The Selection Committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. to elect the Class of 2019. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Senior Finalist and Contributor Finalists are voted "yes" or "no" for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80 percent support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10 and then from 10 to 5. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, "yes" or "no" and must receive the same 80 percent positive vote as the Senior and Contributors Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2019 will be announced during the "NFL Honors" nationally broadcast award show that evening.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 will be formally enshrined on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 in Canton.