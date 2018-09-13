Aaron Rodgers remains day to day with knee sprain

Moments after leading one of the more riveting comebacks of his storied career, Aaron Rodgers vowed he would play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 2 showdown versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Four days later, it remains to be seen how much his sprained knee will cooperate with that pledge. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Rodgers will again work off to the side with the rehab group during practice.

Rodgers has already asserted he does not need to practice in order to play Sunday at Lambeau. That doesn't guarantee he will, of course, or that his progress won't be tracked with bated breath by fans of both the Packers and Vikings.

"I'm sure he's feeling sore today. This is no layup and that's why it's a day to day situation," McCarthy said, adding that Rodgers is looking to increase his activity Thursday. "He's full-bore ahead in the classroom and on to different meetings. Today was a very heavy situational day, so that's where his involvement is."

We know Rodgers will be prepared. If he's able to play, however, he probably won't feel great doing it.