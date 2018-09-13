Injuries: Joey Bosa (foot) 'probably' out a few weeks

Joey Bosa will miss his second game of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher could be out even longer with a foot injury.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday, coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Bosa's injury could linger.

"He's week to week but he'll probably be gone for the next couple weeks," Lynn said, via Ross Tucker.

Bosa sat out the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and will miss Sunday's tilt versus the Buffalo Bills.

Lynn's comments confirm NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report that Bosa is week to week. Rapoport added that Bosa is not expected to need surgery on the injured foot, which was a new issue separate from the one that held the pass rusher out of the preseason.

Bosa spent Wednesday visiting with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot specialist, in Green Bay getting his foot checked out. There was no revelation about the injury after the visit. Bosa is not a candidate for injured reserve at this point.

Given Lynn's admission on Thursday, it could be several more weeks before we see the Pro Bowl pass rusher back on the field.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Thursday:

1. The status quo remains for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as the star quarterback tries to get his sprained knee ready for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Rodgers again will work out with the rehab group during practice.

Wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) will be a limited participant in practice after sitting out Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1, is expected to miss practice for a second consecutive day.