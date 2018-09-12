Panthers researching hurricane contingency plans

The Carolina Panthers are staying course -- at the moment -- when it comes to how they're approaching Hurricane Florence ahead of Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers are continuing to research potential contingency plans ahead of the game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Total Access on Wednesday. As NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported Tuesday, the team was exploring three options: possibly staying put, finding a nearby university with an indoor facility, or heading to Atlanta early ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Falcons.

The Panthers are doing some research right now," Rapoport reported. "They have not made plans to switch up their travel schedule just yet. They are researching right now to see what it would entail if they did in fact leave early, which, is an option that would make a lot of sense for them."

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolinas and Virginia late Thursday, according to the Weather Channel. The Category 4 hurricane is expected to bring destructive winds and potentially catastrophic flooding. Florence could surge into Category 5 status as it approaches landfall.