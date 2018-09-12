ATN: Back in the U.S. & Not Too Early To Say That

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- react to being back on home soil (:30)! The heroes discuss Bills rookie QB Josh Allen being named the Week 2 starter (8:50), Aaron Rodgers' health (16:00), Corey Coleman signing with the Patriots (20:30), the implications of Hurricane Florence on NFL games (25:50) and Wess' take on NFL Player of the Week honors (30:00). Following the news, the heroes delve into a new segment 'Not Too Early to Say That...'(44:50), including -- is this the start of a new era for the Jets (49:00) and the devastating Myles Garrett/Denzel Ward combo in Cleveland (57:00).

Listen to the podcast below: