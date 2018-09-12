Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones seen together at Beyonce concert

Phrases like "spotted together" in a headline are usually reserved for articles about Hollywood's latest rumored couple. Well, that isn't the case here. Just a wide receiver and his former team owner enjoying the musical stylings of Beyonce and Jay Z.

Dez Bryant and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were seen together at the Dallas stop of the On the Run II Tour. The concert took place on Tuesday night at AT&T Stadium. Bryant didn't tweet about the state of the Cowboys, but he did praise the Carters for the show they put on.

Beyoncé is electric! No joke â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 12, 2018

Jay-Z Beyoncé = power couple

Respect â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 12, 2018

The Cowboys released the three-time Pro Bowler on April 13. Since then, Bryant has had plenty to say about his former team and the coaching staff. That being said, the 29-year-old WR and Jones have maintained a mutual respect for one another.

Some are speculating whether this means Bryant, who's still a free agent, could return to Cowboys. However, Jones has previously shut down any chance of that happening.

"We need to move on knowing that we don't have Dez," Jones told reporters in April.