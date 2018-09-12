Collins: Dak Prescott passing gives Giants 'better shot'

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive struggles in Week 1 commanded headlines early in the week, as Dallas couldn't run the ball or pass effectively in a lackluster 16-8 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 69 yards on 15 attempts, remains a focal point of the Cowboys' offense leading up to Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Giants safety Landon Collins, however, believes his team has a better shot of securing a win by making the Cowboys a one-dimensional offense and forcing quarterback Dak Prescott to beat them.

"We really got to focus on stopping Zeke, making sure that we're playing our gap assignments, making sure we close the air out of their running game," Collins told reporters Wednesday in the locker room, via ESPN. "If we do that, put the ball into Dak's hands and I think we have a better shot at winning."

Collins' assessment has merit when considering what Prescott has and hasn't done over the Cowboys' past nine games.

With 170 yards passing in Week 1, Prescott has passed for fewer than 200 yards seven times during this stretch, which resulted in five losses. He also has just six touchdown passes over that span.

Still, Collins and the Giants defense should proceed with caution when it comes to a desire of making Prescott beat them.

The Cowboys were without Elliott against New York in Week 14 of the 2017 season. While the Giants did a good job of bottling up Alfred Morris, who rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries, Prescott shredded the Giants' defense by completing 20 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-10 win.