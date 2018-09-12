Aaron Rodgers to work in rehab group at practice

The Green Bay Packers will begin practice Wednesday without quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Rodgers will work with other players rehabilitating injuries, while emphasizing Rodgers did not suffer a setback to his injured knee and the signal-caller's status is consider day to day.

McCarthy said he is encouraged that Rodgers will be with the rehabilitation group, but stopped short of saying the team's franchise quarterback would be able to practice the rest of the week.

"He's always responded, puts a lot of extra time in," McCarthy told reporters. "So, we'll see what tomorrow brings."

Meanwhile, if there's a player not needing practice leading to a game, Rodgers would certainly qualify given his familiarity with the offensive scheme and the upcoming opponent.

There is also the grit factor, which Rodgers put on full display in the Packers' season-opening win over the Chicago Bears.

After getting knocked out of the game with the knee injury, Rodgers was carted to the locker room before halftime with the Bears holding a 17-0 lead. Rodgers re-entered the game in the third quarter and engineered an incredible 24-23 comeback win with three second-half touchdown passes.

While Friday's injury report will indicate Rodgers' official game status, the Vikings apparently have little doubt in their mind on who will be under center when the two teams clash Sunday.