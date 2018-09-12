Offensive Line of the Week: Rams rule Khalil Mack-less Raiders

In today's fantasy-obsessed football world, it's easy to overlook the contributions of one position group: offensive line. Well, NFL Network analyst and former Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara is here to fix that. Following each batch of games, O'Hara will revisit the O-line performances of all the teams that played and ultimately select that week's top five units, headlined by a Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The rankings that you see below reflect O'Hara's pecking order for Week 1 and Week 1 alone. This is NOT a running O-line Power Rankings for 2018. This is NOT a projection into the future. The goal of this weekly column is to answer one simple question: Which five offensive lines stood out above the rest in last week's action?

Without further ado, the Week 1 winner is ...

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams got off to a slow start, which in theory, should've been expected since a lot of starters didn't play much (if at all) in preseason. The first half was rocky for Sean McVay's offense with 10 points and 98 yards, but it throttled the Khalil Mack-less Raiders for 23 points and 267 yards in the second half. It looks as if this offense -- thanks, in part, to the high-level play of its O-line -- will pick up where it left off.

Todd Gurley, who was an MVP candidate a season ago, looked as explosive as ever as he racked up 20 carries for 108 yards on the ground and three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown through the air. Gurley wore down the Raiders in the second half on the way to notching his 13th career 100-yard rushing game. He can thank Rob Havenstein, who signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract extension in August, for the boost as the right tackle earned the highest run-blocking grade for Week 1 at his position by Pro Football Focus. He proved early on that he's well worth the money. On the other side, veteran Andrew Whitworth continues to be one of the best free-agent signings at left tackle.

Jared Goff had a solid outing in his first game of his third NFL season and was kept clean all game, as the line didn't give up a sack or hit and just two pressures. The interior of the offensive line didn't give up a pressure -- left guard Rodger Saffold, center Jon Sullivan and right guard Austin Blythe. Saffold is on a bit of a heater as he hasn't given up a sack in 11 straight games.

The Rams were one of my top-five nominees for the 2017 Offensive Line of the Year and are already making a push to finish at the top this time around.

The rest of the top five O-lines from Week 1

Denver Broncos: Even with a lot of hype around Denver this offseason, the football community wasn't sure what to think with Case Keenum and a pair of rookies (Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay) in the backfield. The Broncos' offense put up 470 yards of total offense, with Keenum overcoming three interceptions and finishing for 329 pass yards and three touchdowns. What's most impressive about the offensive is the RB duo combined for 142 yards on the ground, each with 15 carries for 71 yards. The great job by the offensive line made it easy on the young backs, as they led the NFL in Week 1 with 94 rushing yards before contact, per PFF. (Fun tidbit: Freeman was the first rookie to start the season opener for the Broncos since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in 1995, and Lindsay asked last week for and received permission from Davis to wear the No. 30.)

Left tackle Garett Bolles had one of the best performances of his young career, while Matt Paradis was PFF's highest-graded center in Week 1. Denver will need to clean up its pass protection, allowing two sacks against Seattle, but this was a promising start for the unit.

Philadelphia Eagles: The defending Super Bowl champions got off to a slow start following a 45-minute weather delay, but were good enough to hold off the Falcons and earn an 18-12 victory. The Eagles' offensive line kept Nick Foles clean, allowing just one quarterback hits and seven total pressures but zero sacks. Jason Kelce earned the highest run-blocking grade of all centers in Week 1, per PFF, while Jason Peters -- in his first game back from injury -- didn't allow a single pressure on 42 pass plays. Remarkalby, the Eagles haven't allowed a sack since Week 16 of 2017, the longest active streak in the NFL. The balanced offensive attack didn't overwhelm the Falcons' defense but came up big in crucial moments, as it converted 50 percent of the time on third down and 66 percent in the red zone. Jay Ajayi came up big in the red zone with two touchdowns -- already more rushing TDs (1) than he had in 2017.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: There were a ton of question marks about how this offense was going to perform with Jameis Winston serving a three-game suspension. Well, we got our answer: Fitzmagic strikes again! Nobody expected the Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Bucs to score 48 points -- a 31-point first half -- on the Saints in New Orleans. The veteran was on fire behind a great offensive line performance that helped him throw for 417 yards, four touchdowns, zero picks and a 156.2 passer rating, making him the fourth QB in NFL history with at least 400 pass yards, four TDs and zero INTs in a Week 1 performance (Drew Brees in 2016; Peyton Manning in 2013; Phil Simms in 1984).

Tampa spent a lot of money signing center Ryan Jensen (four-year, $42 million deal) in the offseason, and it's paying off so far. The offensive line didn't give up a single sack, while the left side of the unit -- Jensen, left guard Ali Marpet and left tackle Donovan Smith -- didn't allow a pressure. Marpet turned heads with his performance and was PFF's highest graded left guard in Week 1. One area the unit needs to clean up moving forward is penalties (four vs. Saints).

Faced with the toughest opening three games of the season (at New Orleans, vs. Philadelphia, vs. Pittsburgh), it's a great sign the O-line is playing well early on.

Washington Redskins: "The Hogs" are back! And brought Adrian Peterson back to life with a thumping of his former team. The Redskins finished their road win over Arizona with 429 yards of total offense, including 182 yards on the ground. The rushing attack included a heavy dose of Peterson mixed in with the Chris Army Knife (aka. Chris Thompson). The stellar offensive line helped Thompson total 65 rush yards and 63 receiving yards and a receiving TD on the day. But most notable was the fact that the unit assisted Peterson in getting his 100th career touchdown, the icing on the cake of his huge day (26 carries for 96 yards and one TD; two rec. for 70 yards). The Redskins' backs rushed for 60 yards before contact, second most in Week 1 according to PFF, and had seven explosive runs of 10 yards or more.

Alex Smith was steady as usual and although they gave up one sack, the O-line were great against the blitz. The unit allowed one hurry against 13 blitzes. Trent Williams looks to be back to Pro Bowl form and gave 2017 sack leader Chandler Jones all he could handle. Other than one sack, Williams kept the pass rusher relatively quiet.

