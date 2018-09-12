Eagles QB Nick Foles to start Week 2 at Bucs

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday that Nick Foles would remain the starting quarterback for Week 2's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The news hardly comes as a surprise when considering the Eagles have taken a cautious approach throughout the offseason with Carson Wentz, who is attempting to come back from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in December 2017. Wentz still has not been cleared for contact, Pederson told reporters.

While Foles drew the start in the regular-season opener, his performance of completing 19 passes for 34 yards for 117 yards with an interception didn't inspire despite the Eagles' 18-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Foles, who averaged just 3.4 yards per pass attempt, and the passing game struggled to connect deep, but help could be on the way soon.

Pederson also announced wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) has been cleared to resume individual work, but not team drills.

Without Jeffery in the lineup in Week 1, the deepest pass Foles completed to a wide receiver came on a 10-yard connection with Nelson Agholor. Foles also connected with tight end Zach Ertz for 18 yards