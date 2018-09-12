Around the NFL  

 

 

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins visiting Raiders

  • By Herbie Teope
After allowing the Los Angeles Rams to gain 140 rushing yards in a season-opening loss, the Oakland Raiders could be in the market to bolster the interior of the defensive line.

Veteran free-agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is scheduled Wednesday for a visit with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Hankins entered the league in 2013 with the New York Giants and previously spent the 2017 season with the Indianapolis Colts, where he started 15 games after signing a three-year deal during free agency. The Colts, however, released him during the offseason.

Whether Hankins' visit results in a signing remains to be seen. But the Raiders should look to address the defensive line given the inability to generate sacks and stop the run in Week 1 when considering Week 2's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos come off a Week 1 performance where the ground game produced 146 total yards rushing and quarterback Case Keenum threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

