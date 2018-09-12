Matthew Stafford 'healthy and good to go' for Week 2

After watching him take a pounding against the New York Jets in Week 1, the Detroit Lions apparently don't need to worry about quarterback Matthew Stafford's health -- at least not as it concerns being ready to play in Week 2.

The Lions signal-caller had his knee kicked by left tackle Taylor Decker in the second quarter and briefly left the game in the third quarter after getting sandwiched between two Jets defenders.

Stafford, however, said during a Tuesday appearance on the Mitch Albom Show that he's physically fine as the team prepares for Week 2.

"I'm doing OK," Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I'm feeling healthy and good to go."

Stafford called the play where Decker kicked him "a complete accident" and considered himself fortunate to avoid a major injury.

"I was just locked out on my left leg and my knee just kind of, leg just kind of hyper-extended just a little bit," Stafford said. "Probably scared me more than anything. That's a common way people (get) really hurt, so I was lucky to get out of there with not too much (damage)."

As for the game, the Lions weren't so lucky with Stafford's performance.

Stafford completed 27 of 46 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed four interceptions, which included a pick-six, and posted a dismal 47.9 passer rating before giving way to backup Matt Cassel in a 48-17 loss.

But a healthy Stafford heading into game preparations ensures the quarterback won't have to dedicate time dealing with medical treatment. Instead, he can concentrate on studying what went wrong in Week 1 so the issues don't reappear against the San Francisco 49ers.