Neil Reynolds' Week 2 Power Rankings

Who tops the Power Rankings after Week 1 of the NFL season

1. Minnesota Vikings

It was not perfect against the 49ers, but Kirk Cousinsâ offense was efficient and the defense is even better with the additions of tackle Sheldon Richardson and rookie corner Mike Hughes.

2. Los Angeles Rams

A slow start could be put down to rustiness but what followed was domination of the Raiders on Monday Night Football with all the big-name signings contributing to the cause. True contenders.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

I almost dropped the reigning champs due to Nick Folesâ poor form on opening night but their defense is playing at an elite level and the running game is rock solid. Iâll spare them a demotion.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The speed and imagination of the Kansas City attack was a sight to behold in Week 1 and Patrick Mahomes looked immediately comfortable as the every-game starter. This is a dangerous team.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

It was not pretty on opening weekend but how often are Jacksonville victories a work of art? The Leonard Fournette injury is a worry but this was a valuable road victory in very poor conditions.

6. New England Patriots

Tom Brady had some trouble connecting with his receivers in an opening day win over Houston but still racked up 277 passing yards and three scores. Not bad for somebody 41 years young!

7. Green Bay Packers

Oh, Aaron Rodgersâ¦ you are the man! Who outside of Bears fans could fail to enjoy his comeback magic on Sunday night? There are some flaws on this team but 12 gives them a chance every week.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

A tie is by no means the perfect start for the Steelers and they could drop down these rankings if they lose this week to Kansas City, but the form of James Conner offers hope for the future.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens fans might be screaming about a higher placing after a 47-3 win, but check where I have the Bills placed in these rankings. Joe Flaccoâs connection with his new receivers was promising.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fitzmagic is real! The Bucs sticking 48 on the Saints in New Orleans was the biggest surprise of Week 1. Fitz was a great story, of course, but what was just as evident was his elite passing game targets.

11. New York Jets

Sam Darnold is going to get many of the headlines after his impressive NFL debut (116.8 passer rating) but we should give even more credit to a defense that stole five interceptions.

12. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are a tough team to figure out and only time will tell if they are a playoff contender. Their defense looked great but the Cowboys were awful. There are also huge injury worries here.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

I still believe the Chargers can be a force in 2018, but they need Joey Bosa to get healthy and for the receivers to stop dropping the passes thrown to them by the excellent Philip Rivers.

14. Atlanta Falcons

If Atlanta had been able to score at the end of their season opener they would be ranked much higher. But they really struggled on offense and also lost key defenders Deion Jones and Keanu Neal to injury.

15. Washington Redskins

That was a very balanced and impressive opening day performance as the Redskins threw for 247 yards and rushed for 182 on the ground. The defense also stifled a poor Cardinalsâ attack.

16. New Orleans Saints

Seeing the Saints ship 48 points and lose at home was hugely disappointing, but there is too much talent on this team for me to drop them any lower. But I am putting this club on notice for now.

17. San Francisco 49ers

It was always going to be a tough task for Jimmy G and the Niners to roll into Minneapolis and knock off the Vikings. They kept things close but the lack of elite talent around Garoppolo was evident.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals still have some discipline issues that need to be cleaned up and they were sloppy at Indy. But the presence of A.J. Green, John Ross and Joe Mixon on offense make them dangerous.

19. Denver Broncos

Von Miller remains an absolute stud on defense and it was great to see Emmanuel Sanders balling again at receiver. But the Broncos need a much more consistent display at QB from Case Keenum.

20. Miami Dolphins

Credit the Dolphins for surviving a seven-hour game against the Titans and emerging victorious. The defense forced some timely turnovers but Ryan Tannehill was up and down in his return at QB.

21. Chicago Bears

The Bears will be disappointed they didnât finish Green Bay off but there is much to be excited about in the Windy City. The offense is waking up and defensive stud Khalil Mack is as great as advertised.

22. Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson was very harsh on himself after an opening day loss at New England and he must play better. He will. But it is not all on him â Houstonâs offensive line remains a real concern.

23. New York Giants

There is no shame in losing a close one to the talented Jaguars, but those kind of games at home must be won if New York are to make the playoffs. But Saquon is a stud and OBJ is back!

24. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson did not have his best game as a Seahawk at Denver and could not deliver an opening day win. Mind you, itâs hard to blame him for rushing some decisions behind a still-awful O-line.

25. Tennessee Titans

The Titans played the Dolphins hard in a difficult-to-deal-with marathon game. They get ranked this low because of the injuries to Marcus Mariota, Taylor Lewan and Delanie Walker.

26. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are off to their best start since 2004! Okay, so they didnât win against Pittsburgh and somehow found a way to tie, but they dug deep, came back and were competitive throughout.

27. Dallas Cowboys

If Dez Bryant cannot get a game for this mob, he must have been a locker room pain. The Cowboys receivers were mostly terrible on Sunday and I donât know how they climb out of that rut.

28. Indianapolis Colts

The good news is that Andrew Luck looked like he had never been away while throwing for 319 yards. The bad news is that his O-line is still poor and the Colts cannot hang on to leads.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Nothing to see here. Move onâ¦ Okay, Iâll give you a little bit more than that but there is not much to report. Sam Bradford and the Cards rarely troubled Washington and were a major disappointment.

30. Oakland Raiders

The Silver and Black played the Rams tough for a half before falling away, prompting Jon Gruden to ask why his team had no pass rush? Erm, because you traded away your best player, coach!

31. Detroit Lions

The Lions were a massive disappointment in Matt Patriciaâs first game in charge. They still cannot run the ball and their quarterbacks tossed up five interceptions (four from Matthew Stafford).

32. Buffalo Bills

Breaking news from Buffaloâ¦ the first five fans to show up for Sundayâs game get to start on the offensive line against the LA Chargers. It sounds like a bad idea, but they canât be any worse.