Move The Sticks: 'MNF' recap; Dexter Lawrence interview

How about that ROOK?! Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks examine Sam Darnold's and the Jets defense's performances after Monday night's win versus Detroit (1:30). After, the guys hone in on the Rams victory at Oakland (6:50), and chat with Jim Nagy Executive Director of the Senior Bowl (11:45) about the Bill Belichick coaching tree (19:00) and standout college quarterbacks (30:45). Lastly, DJ and Buck invite Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence onto the show (45:30), plus, Bucky did what against Clemson in '92 (53:30)?

