Roundup: Big Ben dealing with minor elbow injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin the week of preparations for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs slightly banged up at the quarterback position.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a "minor elbow issue" that could limit him early in the week.

Tomlin, who categorized the situation as "bumps and bruises associated with the game," didn't appear too concerned and pointed out the Steelers will sometimes limit Roethlisberger early in the week to allow younger players to receive practice repetitions, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.

Given the lack of concern from Tomlin, the Steelers should have Roethlisberger available when the team hosts the Chiefs at Heinz Field.

Steelers guard David DeCastro fractured his hand on Sunday, Tomlin announced. His status will be monitored, per the head coach.

Here are other situations we're tracking on Tuesday:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars activated defensive end Dante Fowler to the active roster following a one-game suspension, the team announced. To make room on the roster, the Jaguars released defensive tackle Michael Bennett.

2. The Carolina Panthers announced tight end Greg Olsen re-fractured his right foot in the season opener. The 12-year veteran is opting not to have surgery at this time. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Olsen is expected to miss a significant amount of time and could be placed on injured reserve.

The Panthers also announced that right tackle Daryl Williams (knee) has been recommended to undergo surgery. Williams was carted off during Carolina's Week 1 victory against the Cowboys, this after dislocating his right patella and tearing his MCL early in training camp.