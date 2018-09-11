Panthers mulling options in face of Hurricane Florence

With Hurricane Florence barreling towards the Atlantic coast, the Carolina Panthers are bracing for impact.

NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported Tuesday that the team is exploring three options: possibly staying put, finding a nearby university with an indoor facility, or heading to Atlanta early ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Falcons.

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolinas and Virginia late Thursday, according to the Weather Channel. The Category 4 hurricane is expected to bring destructive winds and potentially catastrophic flooding. Florence could surge into Category 5 status as it approaches landfall.

As the nation experienced last season with Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Irma in Miami, these natural forces are bigger than football. We hope everyone in the path of Florence stays safe this weekend.