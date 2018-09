NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

September 11, 2001 was one of the hardest days our country has ever faced. On its 17th anniversary, NFL players paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of some of their thoughts.

Today we honor the memory of those who lost their lives on this tragic day in history. Thank you to all of the brave first responders, we continue to be humbled by your courage and bravery #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/dcVLNM6imn — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 11, 2018

We will never forget the heroes we lost on this tragic day 17 years ago. Standing side by side with the first responders will always be one of the most special moments of my entire career. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MGG1UoviZZ — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) September 11, 2018

View this post on Instagram #NeverForget ���� A post shared by JamesHarrison (@jhharrison92) on Sep 11, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people from 93 nations. 2,753 were killed in New York, 184 were killed at the Pentagon, and 40 people were killed on Flight 93. May God bless and comfort those who lost loved ones. May we mourn with and for them and resolve to #NeverForget. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 11, 2018

Today, we reflect on the innocent lives that were lost and the brave men and women who sacrificed their own to save others. Lifting up those who lost loved ones and those who carry the emotional scars. pic.twitter.com/xcMrO0o8qM — Kelvin Beachum (@KelvinBeachumJr) September 11, 2018

17 years ago the great city of New York was attacked. I still remember where I was hearing the news about what was going on... Please everyone take time to think about the ones that showed courage and others who sacrificed their lives in the horrible attack. #911Neverforget — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 11, 2018

9/11 A day to always remember and to never forget. Still humbled by the many acts of bravery by citizens and First Responders that occurred that day. — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) September 11, 2018