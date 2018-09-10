What we learned from Jets' victory over Lions

The Monday Night Football double-header is a Week 1 tradition. Here's what we've learned so far:

1. Pick sixes. Special teams scores. Competent QB play. How in the world did the Jets -- these Jets -- pull this off? During Gang Green's total-football onslaught in the third quarter, when the Jets scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in the span of 156 seconds and racked up 31 points total, it felt like the world had flipped on its axis, that all that was true was now false and all that was known was now myth. This was a new world.

The aftermath: Down two defensive starters, New York held Detroit to just 10 offensive points and piled up five interceptions. The Jets defense hadn't recorded a defensive touchdown in an NFL-record 73 straight games before Darron Lee's pick-six of Matthew Stafford -- that's five whole years. New York's special teams had been among the worst in the league under coach Todd Bowles, at least until new acquisition Andre Roberts ran a punt back 78 yards to the crib and averaged 45.7 yards per punt return. Even the pass rush, dormant since the days of John Abraham, showed up! This type of out-of-nowhere performance has occurred before in the Bowles era -- New York's victory over the Colts on a Monday night in 2015 comes to mind -- but nowhere near this magnitude. It's only one week and one game against a flawed opponent, but something is different about this Jets club -- and it starts with the man under center.

2. Sam Darnold is the real deal, babe. Bouncing back from an embarrassing first-play pick-six, Darnold was unfazed on his following drives, completing 75 percent of his passes and throwing two touchdowns of different varieties -- a bomb to Robby Anderson and an anticipatory crosser to top target Quincy Enunwa. After Detroit tied the proceedings at the top of the second half, Darnold responded with the drive of the game, connecting with Terrelle Pryor twice and Enunwa for the quick score. The six-play march put New York ahead for good. Bolstered by an unstoppable ground attack and impressive O-line play, Darnold's performance was one of the most impressive rookie QB debuts in recent memory. Credit first-year offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates and journeyman coach-on-the-field Josh McCown for grooming and supporting the rookie, the youngest QB in the modern era, to start and win his first game in the NFL.

3. The Lions were the better team in this one for maybe 15 seconds. Stafford then stepped on the field. His night could not have been worse. The QB threw four interceptions, one of which went for six, and suffered what looked to be two separate injuries to his upper and lower body but managed to keep playing. Banged up, rusty, regressing -- whatever the excuses were, Stafford threw Detroit out of this ballgame after pulling the Lions back in with a quick scoring drive to start the second half. It didn't help that Detroit's refurbished backfield (Kerryon Johnson, LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick) was dead on arrival Monday night, racking up just 39 yards. Blount (minus-3 yards) exited early, and Ameer Abdullah was a healthy scratch. Save for Kenny Golladay, Detroit's offense was a disaster. Better luck next week.

4. What a unbelievable debut for Lions coach Matt Patricia. Unbelievable in that it is difficult to believe and understand how, in his coaching debut with an offseason to scheme, the architect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl-winning defenses oversaw this type of showing. Detroit only allowed 349 total yards and 18 first downs, fine numbers given the nature of the blowout, but the Lions defense was susceptible all night to the big play, a characteristic that can and should be blamed on coaching. Patricia was the sixth first-year head coach to lose his opener this weekend, so at least his misery has company.