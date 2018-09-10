Sam Darnold's historic debut puts him in HOF company

Sam Darnold's first snap as QB of the New York Jets was a historic one. The rookie became the youngest (21 years and 97 days old) Week 1 starting QB since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. On that same snap, Darnold dropped back for his first pass and threw a pick-six.

The dubious play ironically put Darnold in some good company. Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, and Jameis Winston threw pick-sixes on their first pass attempts too.

Unitas and Favre went on to have Hall of Fame careers. In 2105, Winston bounced back to have a Pro Bowl season where he also took home Rookie of the Year honors.

Here's a look at Favre's pick-six in a Falcons vs. Redskins game from 1991:

1991, #NFL Primetime, @BrettFavre in his rookie season w/ Atlanta throws a Pick 6 in garbage time & Tom Jackson pronounces his name phoentically, Brett âFavor.â pic.twitter.com/co10C5p15C â Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) September 7, 2018

Twenty-four years later, Winston threw this pick-six in his debut against the Titans:

As fans tend to do, there were some overreactions to the beginning of Donald's debut:

I told everyone and anyone that Sam Darnold would be a major bust. First play? A pick-six. Hate to say I told you so, but... â Nolan Harmon (@nharm1) September 10, 2018

Darnold still think he playin in college or what? Been saying it since the beginning of last season, he's overrated. #MNF #Jets â Real McCoy (@dadesfynest83) September 10, 2018

Those tweets did not age well as Darnold quickly bounced and threw this this 41-yard TD pass to put the Jets up 17-7.

Darnold completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards and two TDs in the Jets' 48-17 victory. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he also became the first QB since Tom Brady to win his first start by 31+ points.

The Jets win their opener by beating the Lions 48-17. It's the Jets' 2nd-largest season-opening win in team history.



Their 48 points set a franchise record for most in a road game.



Sam Darnold is the first QB to win his first start by 31 or more points since Tom Brady in 2001. pic.twitter.com/EsXr3gdLGk â ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 11, 2018

See, don't overreact, it's only Week 1 (and the beginning of what will hopefully be a long illustrious career for Darnold). So, obviously Darnold is going to have a Pro Bowl rookie season and is on track to be in Canton around 2040, right?