Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend that was in the NFL and pick 10 storylines that stood out from the first week of the regular season. Was Kirk Cousins worth the cash (8:00)? How safe are the Steelers without Le'Veon Bell (11:10)? Do the Bills and Cardinals need to make a change already at QB (18:30)? All that and more in this packed episode of Move the Sticks.

LISTEN: