NFL Canada Contest Official Rules/Concours de la NFL

Entry Period: The NFL Merchandise Giveaway: 12 Days of Giveaways (the Promotion) is sponsored by NFL Canada Company (Sponsor or NFL) and is open between 9:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 and 11:59PM ET on Monday, December 23, 2019 (the Entry Period).

Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of Canada 13 years of age or older at the time of entry. Eligible minors under the age of majority in their province or territory of residence must obtain the permission of their parent or legal guardian in order to participate. In the event that a minor is selected as a potential winner, the minors parent or legal guardian must complete any required Promotion releases in order to claim a prize and the prize will be awarded to the parent or legal guardian. Employees, representatives or agents of NFL, its parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions and all advertising, media buying and promotional agencies, are ineligible, as well as members of the immediate family of, or persons domiciled with, any of those described above. Immediate family means parents, siblings, children or spouse.

How to Enter: No purchase necessary. Participants must have internet access and a valid Instagram account to enter the Promotion. If you do not have an Instagram account, you can obtain one for free at www.instagram.com.

Participants are eligible to enter one (1) time each day during the Entry Period (each day, an Entry Day). The winner of each daily prize will be selected from the entries received during the applicable Entry Day. To receive one (1) entry into the Promotion, during an Entry Day log-in to your Instagram account, follow NFL Canada and comment on the 12 Days of Giveaways post on the applicable Entry Day. To be eligible, your comment must: comply with the instructions above and any instructions on the applicable post; comply with the Instagram Terms of Service and Instagram Rules available at www.instagram.com; not infringe upon any persons personal or proprietary rights, or be offensive, obscene, profane, libelous, threatening, harassing, derogatory or otherwise in bad taste; and be public. Privacy settings may be adjusted by changing the security and privacy settings in your Instagram account.

If you choose to participate using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. Void where prohibited by law. Limit one (1) entry per person using only one (1) Instagram account per Entry Day. Participants may only be awarded one (1) prize during the Entry Period. Entry requests generated by script, macro or other automated or improper means are void. Any attempt by any participant to enter more than once by using multiple/different accounts, identities or logins, or any other method will void that participants entry and that participant may be disqualified. All winners will be selected and prizes awarded after the conclusion of the Entry Period as set forth below.

Prize(s): There are thirteen (13) prizes available to be won.

Day 1 (December 11, 2019): 1 x Men's Nike Vapor Untouchable NFL100 - Limited Player Jersey. Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of prize: CAD $149.99

Day 2 (December 12, 2019): 1 x Sherpa Reversible Hoodeez. ARV of prize: CAD $349.99

Day 3 (December 13, 2019): 1 x Primary Logo Helmet Head Trapper Knit Hat. ARV of prize: CAD $39.99

Day 4 (December 14, 2019): 1 x Stocking Stuffers: 3-product bundle (Player Crew Socks, gloves/Scarf set, 24 oz Travel Mug). ARV of prize: CAD $72.00

Day 5 (December 15, 2019): 1 x Men's New Era Sideline Official Sport - Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom. ARV of prize: CAD $27.99

Day 6 (December 16, 2019): 1 x Men's Nike Sideline Performance Velocity - Long Sleeve T-Shirt. ARV of prize: CAD $151.99

Day 7 (December 17, 2019): 1 x Men's NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Custom Team Authentic - Pullover Hoodie. ARV of prize: CAD $84.99

Day 8 (December 18, 2019): 1 x Large Check Flannel Sherpa QZ - Pullover Hoodie. ARV of prize: CAD $121.99

Day 9 (December 19, 2019): 1 x Men's Nike Custom Team Color - Game Jersey. ARV of prize: CAD $169.99

Day 10 (December 20, 2019): 1 x $100 CAD NFLShop.ca Gift Card. ARV of prize: CAD $100.00

Day 11 (December 21, 2019): 1 x Youth Wordmark Crewneck Holiday PJ Set. ARV of prize: CAD $43.99

Day 12 (December 22, 2019): 1 x 3' x 5' Team Flag. ARV of prize: CAD $39.99

Bonus Day (December 23, 2019): 1 x Madden NFL 20. ARV of prize: CAD $99.99

Potential winners for each Prize will be selected in a random drawing occurring on the day after the Entry Day for that prize at approximately 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) 401 Bay Street, Unit 1440 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4 from among all eligible entries received during the relevant Entry Day for that Prize in accordance with these Official Rules. If a selected entry does not comply with these Official Rules, then another entry may be selected in accordance with these Official Rules. Limit of one (1) prize per person. Your chances of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the relevant Entry Day in which you entered. The number of prizes to be won reduces as they are selected during the Contest Period.

Prize recipients are responsible for all federal, provincial and municipal taxes, if any. Prize must be accepted as awarded, may not be refunded or transferred and is not convertible to cash. All entries are subject to verification. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the entrant will be deemed to be the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to enter. Authorized account holder is the person assigned to an Instagram account by Instagram. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute all or a portion of a prize with a prize or prizes of equal or greater value for any reason.

Sponsor will attempt to contact potential winners via an @reply, direct message or other means on Instagram. Prior to being declared a winner, the potential winner must first: (i) correctly answer, unaided, a mathematical skill-testing question; (ii) if required, complete sign and return a declaration of compliance with these Official Rules and a liability and publicity release (the Promotion releases); and (iii) otherwise be in compliance with these Official Rules. If a potential winner is a minor, the parent or legal guardian of the minor must sign and execute all of the Promotion releases on the minors behalf, answer the skill-testing question on the minors behalf and, if declared a winner, accept the prize on the minors behalf. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within 3 days of the Sponsors first attempt at contact, fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question, fails to sign and return any required Promotion releases within the time specified on such releases and/or otherwise is not in compliance with these Official Rules, he/she will be disqualified and forfeits the prize.

In the event a potential winner is disqualified or not eligible, he/she shall not be awarded the prize, that prize may not be awarded, and Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. Prizes will be mailed to confirmed winners within 3 to 5 weeks from date of winner confirmation. By accepting a prize, winner authorizes the Sponsor to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city and province of residence, photograph, likeness, comment and voice, in connection with any promotion or publicity with no further compensation.

General Conditions: Promotion may be withdrawn without prior notice. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, or undelivered entries, comment or correspondence, incorrect, changed or non-functioning Instagram accounts; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, printer errors, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, comment or in any Promotion-related materials. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants or to any other person's computer or printer related to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or downloading materials from or use of any website. Proof of entry will not be deemed to be proof of receipt. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Promotion, subject to the jurisdiction in Quebec of the Rï¿½ï¿½gie des alcools, des courses et des jeux as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified. Should any portion of the Promotion be, in Sponsor sole opinion, compromised by bugs, virus, worms, non-authorized human intervention or other causes, which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security or fairness of, or submission of information in connection with, the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, suspend, modify or terminate the Promotion and, at its discretion, select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. By participating, you agree (i) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding, and (ii) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL International Ltd., NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC, NFL Properties LLC and Instagram and each of their subsidiaries, affiliates, retailers, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents (the Released Parties) against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Promotion or acceptance, use or misuse of any prize. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws applicable in the province of Ontario. In the event that the laws of the jurisdiction in which you reside require that the laws of such jurisdiction apply to these Official Rules, the foregoing governing law shall not apply to you. Sponsored by NFL Canada Company 401 Bay Street, Unit 1440 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram; Instagram is completely released of all liability by each participant in this Promotion. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Promotion must be directed to the Sponsor and not to Instagram.

Personal information provided in connection with this Promotion will be used and disclosed by Sponsor as necessary for the purposes of administering the Promotion and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsors privacy policy at https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy .

For residents of Quebec, any litigation respecting the conduct or organization of this Promotion in Quebec may be submitted to the Rï¿½ï¿½gie des alcools, des courses et des jeux for a ruling. For residents of Quebec, any litigation respecting the awarding of a prize may be submitted to the Rï¿½ï¿½gie only for the purpose of helping the parties reach a settlement.

For a list showing the prize winners, please send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with sufficient postage no later than Monday, January 27, 2020 to Rachel Farrell, Winners List 12 Days of Giveaways, 401 Bay Street, Unit 1440 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4.

