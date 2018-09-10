Bills still mulling Nathan Peterman or Josh Allen at QB

After a 47-3 drubbing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills have plenty to assess on both sides of the ball.

One specific area on offense surrounds the quarterback position, but an announcement on a starter between Nathan Peterman and rookie Josh Allen for Week 2's game against the Los Angeles Chargers will have to wait.

"We'll continue to evaluate where we are," Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.

Peterman drew the start against the Ravens, but was yanked in the third quarter after completing 5 of 19 passes for 24 yards and two interceptions. He was sacked three times and posted a 0.0 passer rating.

Allen didn't find much success either, completing 6 of 15 passes for 74 yards. He was also sacked three times and earned a 56.0 passer rating.

While Allen led the Bills to their only points of the game, the two Buffalo signal-callers combined to complete an ineffective 11 of 33 passes for 98 yards and a dismal 17.1 passer rating.

Whatever McDermott decides in the coming days, the Bills must see improvement out of the quarterback position and protection from the front five when considering the team will face an angry Chargers defense coming off a loss.