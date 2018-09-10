Packers unsure of Aaron Rodgers' status for Week 2

Aaron Rodgers' latest spectacular display, returning from injury to lead the Packers to a 24-23 win, came complete with a confident capper.

"I'm playing next week," Rodgers said firmly when asked about his Week 2 status immediately after the game by NBC's Michelle Tafoya.

Ah, if only it were that simple.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy took the podium for his usual Monday media availability and wasn't nearly as sure about his quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The coach told reporters the Packers are still gathering information on Rodgers' knee, acknowledging Rodgers' desire to play but also staying far from leaning one way or the other.

McCarthy said no decision has been made on if Rodgers will play.

Rodgers, fresh off a new contract extension and the latest chapter in his long book of heroics, will do whatever he can to play. Any professional athlete would do the same.

But he was also essentially playing quarterback on one leg for much of Sunday night, launching throws off one foot and very visibly avoiding pushing off on his left leg when possible. Rodgers admitted after the game that he requested to run the offense out of strictly shotgun and pistol formations due to not feeling comfortable under center, and could be seen limping off the podium after the win.

We've seen these situations before from essential players. Philip Rivers played an AFC Championship Game with a torn ACL. Ben Roethlisberger has had about 30 dates with an oversized shoe due to ankle and foot injuries.

In Week 2, though, it's a little bit different. There's time to take off if necessary. Green Bay would be ill-suited to succeed without him, but 17 weeks is a long season, making this worth monitoring all week and perhaps beyond.