Dez trolls Cowboys OC Linehan during loss to Panthers

In his first football Sunday without an NFL team, Dez Bryant played the role of social media commentator.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys receiver spent the day on Twitter. When he wasn't suggesting he'd enjoy playing for the New England Patriots or Washington Redskins, Bryant spent most of the time commenting on the Cowboys, who struggled on offense Sunday.

Itâs kind of cool calling out all of the signals and knowing which route players are about run ï¿½ï¿½ â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

In a Twitter rant during training camp, Bryant called offensive coordinator Scott Linehan garbage. Dez seemed to revel in the OC's struggles in Week 1.

The Cowboys offensive problems on Sunday underscored the lack of a playmaking receiver. With the game on the line, Dak Prescott was forced to target Deonte Thompson in a key spot. The WR could not hang on to the fourth-down pass.

Cole Beasley led the Cowboys with seven receptions for 73 yards on Sunday versus a very good Carolina Panthers defense. No other receiver had more than 27 yards.

The issues moving the ball through the air had many Cowboys fans thinking Dallas could have used Dez's services.

Bryant claimed he's now done talking about the Cowboys -- we'll see if that abstinence can last.

After today Iâm done talking about the cowboys if I try to say something good or a factual it always turned out to be negative plus I donât want it to seem thatâs where Iâm focused I know the team well so itâs hard not for me to speak .. all I ever cared about was winning â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

Bryant declined a contract from the Baltimore Ravens soon after his release. He's recently met with the Cleveland Browns, but was not signed. Now that veteran contracts aren't guaranteed, perhaps interest in Bryant will increase in the coming weeks.