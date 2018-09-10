ATN Podcast: Sunday Recap & Thank You London!

In a complex filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- react to their last podcast from London (1:15). Afterwards, the heroes break down all of the NFL's opening weekend match ups, including -- Pittsburgh's and Cleveland's stunning conclusion (4:00), Fitz Magic LIVES (15:40), the Ravens steamroll the Bills (31:30), Tyreek Hill's monster day and Patrick Mahomes' first regular-season start (46:33), plus Nick Shook and Jeremy Bergman analyze Aaron Rodgers' willful comeback against the Bears (1:02:30). Lastly, the heroes share their sincere appreciation with the folks of London and those who helped them get there (1:08:15).

