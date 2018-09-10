NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' comeback victory

The first Sunday night game of the 2018 season did not disappoint. The NFL's oldest rivalry added a new chapter that will go down as one of its most memorable. It all started with the $141 million man having a start that exceeded the hype of his new deal. Bears LB Khalil Mack had a strip sack and an electrifying pick-six by halftime to help the Bears go up 17-0.
New Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is filling up the stat sheet. He already has a sack, interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and defensive TD in Week 1. The last player to do that in a game was...â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 10, 2018
Khalil Mack in Week 12, 2016 against the Panthers.
NFL Twitter, much like Mack, went absolutely nuts. From LeBron James to Brian Urlacher, here's how #NFLTwitter reacted to Mack's monster first half.
@52Mack_ ï¿½ï¿½ I see you hit em with the âSilencerâ. Give me that ball ï¿½ï¿½â LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018
Four-Time NBA MVP LeBron James
#52 worth EVERY Penny!!! @52Mack_ #Bears @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/Bap4wFMvs6â Brian Urlacher (@BUrlacher54) September 10, 2018
HOF LB Brian Urlacher
Mack is Snapping!!!â Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 10, 2018
Steelers DB Joe Haden
So this Khalil Mack guy is good yeah? Who wouldnât want him on their team??? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #SNFâ Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) September 10, 2018
Former NFL OT Ryan Harris
.@chicagobears fans right now... #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/oLjD3O6lgtâ NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) September 10, 2018
NFL Throwback
And now you know why you pay your best players!! Khalil Mack!! While Iâm talking about players that should be paid !! Leâveon Bell too!!â Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) September 10, 2018
Former NFL RB Brian Westbrook
Live look at Khalil Mack inside the Bears locker room following his interception to the house and sack-fumble recovery in the FIRST HALF of play against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/AQ7nFp7nfcâ Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) September 10, 2018
The Athletic Writer Rhiannon Walker
@52Mack_ best in the league!â Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 10, 2018
Former NFL LB Bruce Irvin
khalil mack is your ex posting thirst traps on instagramâ Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 10, 2018
ESPN personality Mina Kimes
Khalil Mack has played about 10 snaps. Each of them has been a masterpiece in defensive excellence. He was never THIS good in the Raiders colors.â Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) September 10, 2018
Sports Radio Host Damon Bruce
Chill K Mack We Trying To See A Good Game!â Brandon Bostick (@Bostick11) September 10, 2018
Former NFL TE Brandon Bostick
Then the second half happened and Aaron Rodgers did what he does best. The two-time NFL MVP threw three TDs in the second half including a 75-yard connection with Randall Cobb to give the Packers a 24-23 lead.
Randall Cobb goes 75 YARDS!!!!!! ï¿½ï¿½@packers have the lead! #CHIvsGB #GoPackGoâ NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: NBC pic.twitter.com/S3trWF5UoY
Here's how NFL Twitter reacted to Rodgers leading the Packers to their thrilling 24-23 comeback victory.
Best QB in the game boy wowâ Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) September 10, 2018
Panthers RB C.J. Anderson
One week into the season, @AaronRodgers12 is the clubhouse leader for MVP. And everyone else is still out on the course.â Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 10, 2018
NFL Network Host Rich Eisen
Over! @Mtrubisky10 gets sacked, but not his fault. Nobody was open. But for the record, how many times do I have to tell yâall: @AaronRodgers12 is a Baaaaaaaaaddddddddd Man! The GREATEST TD I have ever seen. One of these days, you will all say it with me!â Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 10, 2018
ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith
See.. ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸Gandalf The FrEaKing White!!! Doing Wizardryï¿½ï¿½ @AaronRodgers12 & that is why you are the ULTIMATE Competitor.. see you soon Bigï¿½ï¿½Bank.â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 10, 2018
Washington CB Josh Norman
September 10, 2018
Actor Brian Baumgartner
Aaron Rodgers â¼ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Tyreek Burwell (@TyreekBurwell) September 10, 2018
NFL OT Tyreek Burwell
Like I said I donât bet against the Packers at Lambeauï¿½ï¿½. Congratulations to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.â Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 10, 2018
HOF Coach Tony Dungy