NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' comeback victory

The first Sunday night game of the 2018 season did not disappoint. The NFL's oldest rivalry added a new chapter that will go down as one of its most memorable. It all started with the $141 million man having a start that exceeded the hype of his new deal. Bears LB Khalil Mack had a strip sack and an electrifying pick-six by halftime to help the Bears go up 17-0.

New Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is filling up the stat sheet. He already has a sack, interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and defensive TD in Week 1. The last player to do that in a game was...



Khalil Mack in Week 12, 2016 against the Panthers. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 10, 2018

NFL Twitter, much like Mack, went absolutely nuts. From LeBron James to Brian Urlacher, here's how #NFLTwitter reacted to Mack's monster first half.

@52Mack_ �� I see you hit em with the “Silencer”. Give me that ball �� — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018

Four-Time NBA MVP LeBron James

HOF LB Brian Urlacher

Steelers DB Joe Haden

So this Khalil Mack guy is good yeah? Who wouldn’t want him on their team??? ������ #SNF — Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) September 10, 2018

Former NFL OT Ryan Harris

NFL Throwback

And now you know why you pay your best players!! Khalil Mack!! While I’m talking about players that should be paid !! Le’veon Bell too!! — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) September 10, 2018

Former NFL RB Brian Westbrook

Live look at Khalil Mack inside the Bears locker room following his interception to the house and sack-fumble recovery in the FIRST HALF of play against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/AQ7nFp7nfc — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) September 10, 2018

The Athletic Writer Rhiannon Walker

Former NFL LB Bruce Irvin

khalil mack is your ex posting thirst traps on instagram — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 10, 2018

ESPN personality Mina Kimes

Khalil Mack has played about 10 snaps. Each of them has been a masterpiece in defensive excellence. He was never THIS good in the Raiders colors. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) September 10, 2018

Sports Radio Host Damon Bruce

Chill K Mack We Trying To See A Good Game! — Brandon Bostick (@Bostick11) September 10, 2018

Former NFL TE Brandon Bostick

Then the second half happened and Aaron Rodgers did what he does best. The two-time NFL MVP threw three TDs in the second half including a 75-yard connection with Randall Cobb to give the Packers a 24-23 lead.

Here's how NFL Twitter reacted to Rodgers leading the Packers to their thrilling 24-23 comeback victory.

Best QB in the game boy wow — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) September 10, 2018

Panthers RB C.J. Anderson

One week into the season, @AaronRodgers12 is the clubhouse leader for MVP. And everyone else is still out on the course. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 10, 2018

NFL Network Host Rich Eisen

Over! @Mtrubisky10 gets sacked, but not his fault. Nobody was open. But for the record, how many times do I have to tell y’all: @AaronRodgers12 is a Baaaaaaaaaddddddddd Man! The GREATEST TD I have ever seen. One of these days, you will all say it with me! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 10, 2018

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

See.. ��‍♂️Gandalf The FrEaKing White!!! Doing Wizardry�� @AaronRodgers12 & that is why you are the ULTIMATE Competitor.. see you soon Big��Bank. — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 10, 2018

Washington CB Josh Norman

Actor Brian Baumgartner

NFL OT Tyreek Burwell

Like I said I don’t bet against the Packers at Lambeau��. Congratulations to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 10, 2018

HOF Coach Tony Dungy