NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' comeback victory

The first Sunday night game of the 2018 season did not disappoint. The NFL's oldest rivalry added a new chapter that will go down as one of its most memorable. It all started with the $141 million man having a start that exceeded the hype of his new deal. Bears LB Khalil Mack had a strip sack and an electrifying pick-six by halftime to help the Bears go up 17-0.

New Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is filling up the stat sheet. He already has a sack, interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and defensive TD in Week 1. The last player to do that in a game was...



Khalil Mack in Week 12, 2016 against the Panthers. â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 10, 2018

NFL Twitter, much like Mack, went absolutely nuts. From LeBron James to Brian Urlacher, here's how #NFLTwitter reacted to Mack's monster first half.

@52Mack_ ï¿½ï¿½ I see you hit em with the âSilencerâ. Give me that ball ï¿½ï¿½ â LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018

So this Khalil Mack guy is good yeah? Who wouldnât want him on their team??? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #SNF â Ryan Harris (@salaams_from_68) September 10, 2018

And now you know why you pay your best players!! Khalil Mack!! While Iâm talking about players that should be paid !! Leâveon Bell too!! â Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) September 10, 2018

Live look at Khalil Mack inside the Bears locker room following his interception to the house and sack-fumble recovery in the FIRST HALF of play against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/AQ7nFp7nfc â Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) September 10, 2018

khalil mack is your ex posting thirst traps on instagram â Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 10, 2018

Khalil Mack has played about 10 snaps. Each of them has been a masterpiece in defensive excellence. He was never THIS good in the Raiders colors. â Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) September 10, 2018

Chill K Mack We Trying To See A Good Game! â Brandon Bostick (@Bostick11) September 10, 2018

Then the second half happened and Aaron Rodgers did what he does best. The two-time NFL MVP threw three TDs in the second half including a 75-yard connection with Randall Cobb to give the Packers a 24-23 lead.

Here's how NFL Twitter reacted to Rodgers leading the Packers to their thrilling 24-23 comeback victory.

Best QB in the game boy wow â Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) September 10, 2018

One week into the season, @AaronRodgers12 is the clubhouse leader for MVP. And everyone else is still out on the course. â Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 10, 2018

Over! @Mtrubisky10 gets sacked, but not his fault. Nobody was open. But for the record, how many times do I have to tell yâall: @AaronRodgers12 is a Baaaaaaaaaddddddddd Man! The GREATEST TD I have ever seen. One of these days, you will all say it with me! â Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 10, 2018

See.. ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸Gandalf The FrEaKing White!!! Doing Wizardryï¿½ï¿½ @AaronRodgers12 & that is why you are the ULTIMATE Competitor.. see you soon Bigï¿½ï¿½Bank. â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 10, 2018

Like I said I donât bet against the Packers at Lambeauï¿½ï¿½. Congratulations to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. â Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 10, 2018

