NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' comeback victory

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The first Sunday night game of the 2018 season did not disappoint. The NFL's oldest rivalry added a new chapter that will go down as one of its most memorable. It all started with the $141 million man having a start that exceeded the hype of his new deal. Bears LB Khalil Mack had a strip sack and an electrifying pick-six by halftime to help the Bears go up 17-0.

NFL Twitter, much like Mack, went absolutely nuts. From LeBron James to Brian Urlacher, here's how #NFLTwitter reacted to Mack's monster first half.

Four-Time NBA MVP LeBron James

HOF LB Brian Urlacher

Steelers DB Joe Haden

Former NFL OT Ryan Harris

NFL Throwback

Former NFL RB Brian Westbrook

The Athletic Writer Rhiannon Walker

Former NFL LB Bruce Irvin

ESPN personality Mina Kimes

Sports Radio Host Damon Bruce

Former NFL TE Brandon Bostick

Then the second half happened and Aaron Rodgers did what he does best. The two-time NFL MVP threw three TDs in the second half including a 75-yard connection with Randall Cobb to give the Packers a 24-23 lead.

Here's how NFL Twitter reacted to Rodgers leading the Packers to their thrilling 24-23 comeback victory.

Panthers RB C.J. Anderson

NFL Network Host Rich Eisen

ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith

Washington CB Josh Norman

Actor Brian Baumgartner

NFL OT Tyreek Burwell

HOF Coach Tony Dungy

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0