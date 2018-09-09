Aaron Rodgers returns after exiting with knee injury

Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay's season opener against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury, but returned to start the second half.

The Packers quarterback was taken immediately to the medical tent for evaluation and later carted to the locker room.

Rodgers missed nine games last season with a broken collarbone.

DeShone Kizer replaced Rodgers under center on Green Bay's next drive. Green Bay acquired the second-year Kizer in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Kizer started 15 games in his rookie season with the winless Browns. He completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards, 11 TDs and a league-high 22 INTs.

The injury comes on the heels of Rodgers' massive pay raise. The Packers quarterback just signed a record four-year, $134 million extension with $100 million in guarantees.

The Packers look to have escaped disaster here. Losing Rodgers for any extended period of time would have been a death knell for Green Bay's postseason hopes and obviously the worst-case scenario for an organization that just invested a massive amount of capital in him. Not to mention a devastating setback for one of the league's most well-respected and -revered athletes.

For now, it appears Rodgers' season and Green Bay's pursuit of another Lombardi will continue.