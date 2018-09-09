Titans' Marcus Mariota injures elbow vs. Dolphins

After a two-hour delay that followed a previous lengthy pause, the Tennessee Titans are without their quarterback.

Marcus Mariota is questionable to return with an elbow injury, the Titans announced.

Mariota suffered the injury early in the game and threw two interceptions in the third quarter. Mariota exited the game and Blaine Gabbert replaced him. Gabbert led a touchdown drive through the end of the third and into the beginning of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 10-10.

