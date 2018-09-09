Adrian Peterson scores 100th career rushing TD

Adrian Peterson just passed Jim Brown and Barry Sanders. Not a bad first half with his new team.

AD scored his 100th rushing touchdown in the first half of the Washington Redskins' bout with the Arizona Cardinals, moving him into a tie for seventh all-time with Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander, and one score ahead of Sanders.

The future Hall of Famer rushed for 53 yards in the first half to eclipse Faulk and Brown for 10th all-time in rushing. Peterson finished with 96 yards on 26 carries as the Redskins cruised to a 24-6 win.

Peterson needs about 400 yards to surpass Tony Dorsett, and he's four touchdowns from matching John Riggins and six behind Brown. The 33-year-old is one of seven running backs in NFL history to rush for 100 touchdowns and 12,000 yards.

Given the workload the 12-year vet is getting on his third team in the past 12 months, expect Peterson to leave more Hall of Famers in his rearview.