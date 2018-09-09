Panthers TE Greg Olsen (foot) ruled out vs. Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers won't have their starting tight end for the rest of Sunday's clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will not return to the season opener after suffering a foot injury in the first half.

Olsen was spotted on the sideline in a walking boot on his right foot. The tight end had foot surgery last season after suffering a fracture in his right foot.

Olsen entered Carolina's Week 1 game with a back injury and was listed as questionable to play.

Olsen had two receptions for 33 yards and was Carolina's leading receiver at the time of his departure.

Around The NFL will have more on Olsen's injury when more information is available.