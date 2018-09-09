Titans-Dolphins resume after two lightning delays

Game on!

The Tennessee Titans-Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium was been suspended twice because of inclement weather.

After the game was delayed for close to two hours due to inclement weather before resuming again at 4:10 p.m. ET, the game was suspended again due to lightning at 4:50 p.m. ET. and resumed after another two-hour delay.

The game originally was suspended at roughly 2:15 p.m. ET when lightning was first spotted in the area.

The Dolphins held a 7-3 lead with 6:47 left in the third quarter when the game resumed a second time.