'Fins-Titans sets record for longest game since merger

The Miami Dolphins' win over the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium was suspended twice because of inclement weather.

The game was originally suspended at roughly 2:15 p.m. ET and delayed for two hours when lightning was first spotted in the area and

After the game resumed at 4:10 p.m. ET, the game was suspended again due to lightning just forty minutes later at 4:50 p.m. ET. The Dolphins held a 7-3 lead with 6:47 left in the third quarter when the game resumed a second time.

The game finally concluded around 8 p.m. ET, after all four of the late games had already ended, setting a record for the longest game since the AFL-NFL merger.