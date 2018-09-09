LeSean McCoy not expected to be charged in robbery

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy isn't expected to face charges stemming from an alleged home invasion robbery at a residence he owns in Georgia that left his former girlfriend hospitalized, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning that police in Milton, Georgia, currently do not have enough evidence to charge McCoy. The investigation, however, remains ongoing.

As it stands, McCoy doesn't face the prospect of discipline from the NFL in connection to the incident, Rapoport added.

Delicia Cordon, McCoy's former girlfriend, suffered multiple injuries after being assaulted during an alleged robbery at her suburban Atlanta residence, which is owned by McCoy. While speaking to a 911 dispatcher, Cordon said she suspected McCoy was responsible for what happened.

Cordon told police she was attacked while she slept by an unidentified black male who was dressed in black and wearing a mask. The intruder hit her multiple times with a handgun, ripped bracelets off her wrists and locked her in a bathroom before fleeing, she said. "My face is demolished right now," Cordon told the 911 dispatcher.

McCoy vehemently denied accusations he was involved and no suspects have been named by police.

Cordon had lived in the home owned by McCoy since the fall of 2016, according to her attorney. Fulton County court records show McCoy has been trying to have her evicted since July 2017.

McCoy is entering his fourth NFL season with the Bills after playing six seasons with the Eagles. The Bills open the season Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.