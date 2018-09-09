Injury roundup: Will Fuller will not play vs. Patriots

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) will not play against the New England Patriots. He was among the team's inactive players for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.

The third-year receiver out of Notre Dame played in 10 games last season and caught seven touchdown passes.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on:

1. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was added to the injury report Saturday with a back injury but is expected to play against the Cowboys, a source tells Rapoport. Right tackle Daryl Williams avoided landing on IR and is also expected to play, thanks to diligent rehab and minimal structural damage to his dislocated kneecap, according to Rapoport.

2. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, will play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He entered the weekend listed as questionable on the injury report, but took part in a full practice Friday.

3. The Dallas Cowboys secondary is banged up, but sources tell Rapoport that they are expected to have cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back) and safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

4. The Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) will not play against the Bengals.

5. The Philadelphia Eagles are adding former Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller to the practice squad, pending a physical, according to Rapoport.

6. New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel (knee) will not play against the Houston Texans. He was among the players listed as inactive for the game.