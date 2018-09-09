Injury roundup: Texans' Will Fuller not expected to play

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is not expected to play against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Fuller was limited in practice all week.

The third-year receiver out of Notre Dame played in 10 games last season and caught seven touchdown passes.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on:

1. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was added to the injury report Saturday with a back injury but is expected to play against the Cowboys, a source tells Rapoport. Right tackle Daryl Williams avoided landing on IR and is also expected to play, thanks to diligent rehab and minimal structural damage to his dislocated kneecap, according to Rapoport.

2. The Dallas Cowboys secondary is banged up, but sources tell Rapoport that they are expected to have cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back) and safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

3. The Indianapolis Colts will have pregame workouts for running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), but will be cautious with both players, who will need to show significant improvement to play against the Bengals.

4. The Philadelphia Eagles are adding former Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller, pending a physical, according to Rapoport.