Bengals sign returner Alex Erickson to extension

Cincinnati's contract extension blitz continued on Saturday.

The Bengals signed wide receiver and returner extraordinaire Alex Erickson to a two-year extension through 2020, the team announced. Erickson's extension is worth $4.68 million, plus incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

A UDFA out of Wisconsin, Erickson was in the final season of a three-year deal with the club.

While Erickson has tallied 18 receptions for 251 yards in his two full seasons with the Bengals, he is best known for his return prowess. Erickson led the league in punt returns (39) in 2017 and kick return yardage (810) in 2016. He was second in total returns (71) and fifth in total return yardage (941) last season.

In recent weeks, Cincinnati also locked up Erickson's fellow homegrown talent, Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap, on long-term extensions.