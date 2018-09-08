Greg Olsen (back) expected to play vs. Cowboys

Could the Carolina Panthers start the season without Cam Newton's top target in tow?

Tight end Greg Olsen was added to Carolina's injury report Saturday with a back injury. He was listed as questionable to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported he is expected to play.

Olsen missed nine regular-season games last season with a foot fracture.

Behind Olsen on the depth chart is promising rookie Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz, who is also questionable. Manhertz has just three career receptions.

Olsen caught five passes on nine targets for 49 yards this preseason.