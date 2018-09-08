Seahawks placing starting CB Johnson (groin) on IR

The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting cornerback Dontae Johnson this week and beyond.

Johnson was questionable coming into Seattle's season opener against the Denver Broncos with a hip injury. But the Seahawks are reportedly placing the fifth-year defensive back on injured reserve with a groin strain, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The injury is not considered serious, Pelissero added. Johnson should be a candidate to be designated to return after Week 8.

Johnson was slated to replaced departed Boomer Richard Sherman as one of Seattle's starting corners across from Shaquill Griffin. Instead, Neiko Thorpe is now expected to take Johnson's place. The team also promoted cornerback Akeem King from the practice squad in a corresponding move, Pelissero added.

Johnson spent the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He started all 16 games in 2017, recording one interception (a pick-six), seven passes defensed and 76 tackles.