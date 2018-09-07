ATN Podcast: Locks of the Week from a Cricket Match

A cricket ground filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling -- react to England versus India cricket match (1:00) and recap Thursday night's season opener between the Eagles and Falcons (3:50). The heroes follow up with their 'Locks of the Week' (11:00), including, how will Andrew Luck fair in his first start since the 2016 season, (18:45), are the Giants a lock against the Jaguars (39:00), and the Patrick Mahomes era begins (43:00)!

Listen to the podcast below: