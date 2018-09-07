Seahawks reach injury settlement with Byron Maxwell

Byron Maxwell's second stint in the Emerald City is over.

The Seattle Seahawks reached an injury settlement with the veteran cornerback Friday, pushing him into free agency. A hip injury kept him sidelined throughout the preseason and the Seahawks put him on injured reserve last weekend instead of the 53-man roster. He had signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the team during the offseason.

With Maxwell on the open market, it remains to be seen if anyone will take a chance on the former Legion of Boom member. Signed by the Seahawks in the middle of last season after Richard Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, Maxwell failed to make much of an impact on defense in his Seattle reprise.

Maxwell's made 17 starts with the Seahawks in 2013-14 before signing a six-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles traded him to the Miami Dolphins in 2016 before the Dolphins released him after he played in two games during the 2017 season. Maxwell appeared in seven games for the Seahawks last season, tallying 31 tackles.

In addition to Maxwell, the Seahawks also reached injury settlements with quarterback Austin Davis and linebacker Erik Walden on Friday.