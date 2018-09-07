Bears' Eddie Goldman signs 4-year, $42M extension

One of the key young pieces of Chicago's defense has secured the bag.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman signed a four-year contract extension with the Bears, the team announced Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's worth more than $42 million and it includes $25 million in guarantees.

The 24-year-old Goldman isn't yet a household name, but has been an important part of Chicago's front four, recording 8.5 sacks and 84 tackles in 36 games (32 starts). The production of interior defenders -- especially those playing aligned over the center -- is difficult to quantify, but Goldman has proven he has the potential to prove the investment worthwhile. This is no blind tossing of millions.

Much of the Bears' defense has been unheralded due to the franchise's overall struggles, but with the acquisition and extension of Khalil Mack, and now this deal with Goldman, Chicago is proving it is willing to invest in its defense.