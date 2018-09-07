LeGarrette Blount: 'It was perfect' to beat Pats in SB LII

LeGarrette Blount probably couldn't have scripted the ending to the 2017 season any better leading to Super Bowl LII.

He joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal after gathering two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, and now Blount had the opportunity to face his former team in the championship game.

The matchup was one Blount apparently looked forward to given how the veteran running back believed the Patriots treated him when he was eligible for a new deal.

"The way things ended there was not to my liking," Blount said in a segment of NFL Network's America's Game, which aired Thursday night. "I had told them how bad I wanted to be there and how much I wanted to stay there and I didn't want to leave, and they couldn't get a deal done for me. I just feel like they didn't respect me at all."

Blount did a good job of taking out frustrations against his former team, rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and helped the Eagles secure a 41-33 win over the Patriots. The victory also gave Blount his third Super Bowl ring on his career.

The Eagles allowed Blount to leave in free agency during the offseason and he joined the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal in March.

Regardless what happens in Detroit this season, Blount will forever have fond memories of the past season of squaring off against the Patriots in the game's showcase game.

"It was perfect," Blount said with a nod and grin. "It was perfect."