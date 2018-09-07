Twenty-nine things to know about Week 1 injuries

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense struggled in Thursday night's season-opening win. That will happen when two of your best players are standing on the sideline.

Carson Wentz appears a few weeks from returning to action. Ditto for Alshon Jeffery.

The receiver admitted to Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB that he is still a few weeks from returning after offseason rotator cuff surgery.

Jeffery told Vrentas he has a couple more doctor visits scheduled before he returns.

"Some days I feel great, and some days ... a shoulder injury is pretty tough," he said.

Jeffery played catch with Wentz before the game, but neither appears poised to make his return next week.

The receiver's absence was notable in Thursday's win. Nelson Agholor led all Eagles wideouts with an inefficient eight catches for 33 yards, 4.125 yards per catch. Only in a PPR fantasy league does that stat line look OK. The only other wide receiver to catch a pass was DeAndre Carter (1 of 10). Offseason addition Mike Wallace caught none of his three targets, including an underthrown deep ball by Nick Foles in which the wideout had a step on the DB.

The Eagles need Jeffery to return to shift Agholor back to his more natural position in the slot. Agholor played 56 percent (35 snaps) from the slot Thursday night, after earning 83 percent of his playing time there during the 2017 season. Jeffery earned just 57 receptions for 789 yards last season, but his ability to force converge his way helps open up the Philly offense.

Sadly, for the Eagles' offense, it appears Jeffery won't return to the flock for at least a couple more weeks.

Here are other injuries we're tracking around the league on this Week 1 Friday:

1. Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson has been cleared from concussion protocol, the team announced. Johnson was sidelined for the past two weeks with the injury. Receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is questionable to play against the Patriots.

2. The Dallas Cowboys placed recently acquired guard Parker Ehinger (knee) on injured reserve. They signed Kadeem Edwards to take his place on the roster. Cowboys corner Chidobe Awuzie (back) and safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) are listed as questionable against the Panthers. Center Travis Frederick (illness), defensive end Datone Jones (knee) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) are out.

3. Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's opening night tilt against the Eagles. The team confirmed Neal will miss the entire 2018 season.

4. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (finger) is listed as doubtful for Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

5. The Jacksonville Jaguars have zero players on their injury report heading into Week 1, per team PR. Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle), offensive linemen Brandon Linder (knee) and Jermey Parnell (knee), and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle injury) were all full participants in Friday's practice.

6. Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams (knee) and tackle Amini Silatolu (knee) are both listed as questionable for Sunday against the Cowboys. Receiver Curtis Samuel has been ruled out after missing practice this week with an illness.

7. New York Giants linebackers Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Tae Davis (hamstring) have been ruled out for season opener against the Jags.

8. Buffalo Bills receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (knee) has been ruled out against the Ravens after missing the entire week of practice. Linebacker Julian Stanford (nose) was limited in practice again Friday and is questionable.

9. Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen) and tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) will both not play on Sunday. Ravens corner Maurice Canady (thigh) and linebacker Kenny Young (knee) are listed as questionable.

10. New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) and linebackers Jeremiah Attaochu (calf) and Avery Williamson (hamstring) were limited participants in practice Friday. Safety Marcus Maye (foot) and linebacker Josh Martin (concussion) did not practice.

11. Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm/back) has been ruled out against the Packers. Tight end Daniel Brown (shoulder) was limited in practice and is listed as doubtful for Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

12. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Friday and was subsequently removed from the injury report. Linebacker James Burgess (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday. Defensive back E.J. Gaines (knee) has been ruled out after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (foot) did not practice Thursday or Friday and has been ruled out for Week 1.

14. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) will not play Sunday against the Chiefs. Bosa missed Friday's practice and was wearing a walking boot. Head coach Anthony Lynn says he will be "week to week."

15. New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (quad) was limited in practice and is listed as questionable this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

16. Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good (knee/wrist) did not practice this week and has been ruled out. Running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) and tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

17. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (groin), offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele (back), and defensive tackle Brian Price (hamstring) were all limited in practice again Friday. Running back DeAndre Washington (knee) did not practice. Cornerback Nick Nelson (hamstring) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (ankle) were full participants.

18. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) was removed from the injury report. Guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) will not play against the Broncos. Cornerback Dontae Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable.

19. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Chargers.

20. New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee), tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) and defensive back Nate Ebner (knee) were all listed as questionable on the injury report.

21. Arizona Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Redskins. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (foot) and tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) are questionable.

22. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers after being a full participant in Friday's practice. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ankle) is doubtful. Offensive tackle Aviante Collins (elbow), center Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder) and running back Roc Thomas (ankle) are out.

23. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is doubtful after being limited in practice all week.

24. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) has been ruled out. Cornerbacks Brent Grimes (groin) and De'Vante Harris (hamstring) are doubtful. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith (knee) is questionable.

25. Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) and running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

26. Packers linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

27. Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee), linebacker Rashaan Evans (hamstring) and linebacker Harold Landry (ankle) have been ruled out.

28. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (ankle) did not practice Friday for the second consecutive day. Coach Sean McVay said there is concern over Barron's availability for Monday night's opener against the Raiders.